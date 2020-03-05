Thunder Bay police charge two men from southern Ont., with trafficking cocaine, fentanyl

Officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and charged two men from southern Ontario after receiving reports of unwanted people inside a home on Wednesday March 4, 2020.

Officers attended a home in the 500 block of McTavish Street shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, TBPS said in a press release Thursday.

According to police, an investigation revealed the unwanted individuals may have been connected to ongoing drug trafficking activity.

Police said when they entered the home, they located and arrested two male suspects and also located a substance believed to be cocaine, more suspected fentanyl, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

One of the suspects appeared to be in possession of a quantity of cash, while the other was in possession of a substance believed to be fentanyl.

A 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

Police have also charged a 22-year-old from Ancaster, Ont., with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

Both appeared in bail court on Thursday, March 5 and were remanded into custody with a future appearance date.