Port Arthur Health Centre employees vote to decertify their union

Employees at the Port Arthur Health Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., have voted to decertify their union, a Unifor representative said Thursday.

Andy Savela, director of health care with Unifor, said preliminary information indicated those in favour of decertification prevailed by just two votes.

"We've got to first talk with our people who were our supporters inside the workplace," he said. "And look at, you know, the voter lists … to make sure everything was done appropriately, given that it was so close."

Savela said the union was caught off-guard last week when it was informed about the upcoming decertification vote, and there's still some uncertainty about the specific issues that led to the vote.

"We will have more to say, I believe, after we had a chance to talk with the people who've always supported us in that workplace," he said. "But there was a lot of tension. People thought, you know, some things that were a priority for them weren't being dealt with."

"You always have to support, you know, the majority, in terms of your position and the things you try to achieve," Savela said. "In that workplace there, there's always been … a healthy debate on the things which are more important."

About 50 employees at the clinic will continue to be represented by Unifor Local 229 for about another week. Savela said that's generally how long it takes for the Ontario Labour Relations Board to complete the decertification process.

He said he's hopeful the employer will continue to honour the new collective agreement, which was ratified last month, but added there's no obligation to do so.

"We're going to continue to be a voice for our supporters in that workplace," Savela said. "It's been, it's a difficult environment, and we're going to do what we can to make sure that people are treated fairly."

The decertification vote was held online on Wednesday and Thursday.