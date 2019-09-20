'It gives me hope' says organizer as hundreds turn out for Thunder Bay Climate Strike rally

A diverse crowd of over 600 people of all ages, turned out for Friday's Climate Strike rally over the lunch hour in Thunder Bay.

The noontime event was one of thousands taking place around the world on Sept. 20 as part of the international Fridays For Future movement, which aims to pressure governments into taking swifter, stronger action to combat climate change.

"It's an issue that affects everybody. Every single person, regardless of how old they are, regardless of what they believe in," said organizer Kelsey Sanders.

Hope comes from 'the power of the people'

At one point all those who had gathered in front of the office of incumbent Liberal candidate Patty Hajdu on Red River Road in the northwestern Ontario city – including elementary and high school students, adults on their lunch break and senior citizens – began chanting "There is no power like the power of the people because the power of the people doesn't stop."

Sanders urged people to do what they could on an individual basis to limit their greenhouse gas emissions, such as making changes at home or at work.

But she was thrilled so many people wanted to join together to send the message to politicians and decision-makers that the time for action is now.

"Everybody can take action and that's the only way we're really going to yield any results and of course the government has to fix the structure so that it will allow us to make those actions and create change."

Looking at the crowd, Sanders said "it gives me hope."