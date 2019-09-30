Some Thunder Bay voters say they're willing to sacrifice to halt climate change

Healther Kitching asked Thunder Bay voters how much they are willing to pay to help combat cimate change. 5:29

Some Thunder Bay voters say climate change is a big issue for them this election and many say they're willing to take a hit to their pocket books and lifestyles to see Canada achieve its climate targets.

CBC News spoke with around a dozen voters in the Intercity area on Wednesday.

The conversations took place during a time when young people from all over the world have been staging protests, calling for radical action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"That's our future that you're talking about, and if you haven't got any plans for it I'm not interested in your campaign at all," Linda Bonnie told CBC News.

Asked if she was willing to make sacrifices to see Canada meet its climate targets, she replied, "Do we have a choice? If we don't do it, we aren't going to be anymore."

Under the Paris Agreement, Canada is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. But a June report from the Parliamentary Budget Office found the country is on track to fall short of that target by 79 megatonnes.

Proposals that could get Canada back on track, such as substantially increasing the carbon tax or following through with a proposed clean fuel standard could result in people paying more for fuels and other products.

But Tim and Kristine Humaniski said they would vote in favour of policies that would help Canada meet its targets, even if it cost them more.

"Oil is a finite resource," Kristine Humaniski said. "Sooner or later we're going to run out."

"So are we going to wait until we get to that point before we make changes? We need to start making changes now and if it means forking out a little extra money, you know for the long term, I'm all for it."

Charlene Fisher, a student living in southern Ontario, said she can't afford to pay more for anything, as she's already surviving on student loans. She added that she can't use transit because her workplace isn't on a transit route.

Fisher also said she couldn't avoid creating carbon emissions when travelling to Thunder Bay because her only options are flying or driving, especially since Greyhound cancelled bus service to the region.

However, Fisher said that she would welcome policies that coupled climate initiatives with improved public transportation options.

"I did bike in the summer," she said. "I would bike 20 [kilometres] every day because I didn't want to drive my car, but now it's getting colder, and going to school and then going to work, coming home, taking care of my dog — it's kind of hard."

Michael Coccimiglio also noted that there are possible pitfalls to climate policies in a northern environment.

"There might be someone that says, 'Oh just get an electric car, then you'll avoid the carbon tax,'" he said. "Well no, because electric cars might not be perfectly feasible to survive our cold winters here."

Carbon taxation, which Coccimiglio said he supports, increases prices of goods and services that are already often more expensive in the north, he said, adding that he would like to see initiatives that would ensure climate policy doesn't interfere with the basic needs of northerners.

"I don't know what those policies would be," he said. "I do like the idea the Conservatives put forward to give rebates to people when they do green things."

While three quarters of the voters CBC News spoke with said they would accept at least some impact on their finances and lifestyles in order to see Canada meet its climate targets, a handful of people said they did not believe the issue merited their concern.

"It's not that important to me," said Casimir King, adding that he believes climate change is a natural part of the Earth's life cycle and that humans likely have relatively little to do with it.

"There's a lot more important issues to worry about like jobs and economy — immigration, that kind of stuff."

Jessy Goupil expressed a similar sentiment, saying, "I think there's not enough evidence to say that humans are the biggest influence why climate change is happening."

Election day is Oct. 21.