Northwood neighbours meeting to fight impacts of climate change

EcoSuperior is kicking off a new initiative in Northwood Wednesday night aimed at helping neighbours fight the effects of climate change.

It's called Building Eco-Active Neighbourhoods, or BEANs.

The goal is to encourage neighbours to get to know each other so they can work together on initiatives to protect their communities, program coordinator Aynsley Klassen told CBC.

"We used to have strong neighbourhoods. We knew our neighbours' names. We borrowed things all the time. We knew who kind of had what skills, and we could trade those skills, and we've lost that," Klassen said. "And as we experience more extreme weather and other impacts of climate change, we need to know who our neighbours are so that we can support them, and they can support us."

Examples of community projects that could help mitigate the impacts of climate change include building rain gardens to assist with storm water run-off and planting trees to replace ash tree canopy cover lost to the emerald ash borer, she noted.

Promoting active transportation and reducing waste

A neighbourhood could also take actions at the local level to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as promoting active transportation through bicycle rodeos and bicycle repair clinics and holding challenges to reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill.

"We can't stop climate change single-handedly, but if we think of ourselves all as part of a bigger web, then our actions together, especially if we're acting together with neighbours, is going to have a bigger impact," Klassen said.

EcoSuperior is sprouting BEANs in three neighbourhoods this winter and spring. A first meeting took place in County Park last week, and a follow-up is scheduled for March.

A first meeting for the Birchwood Park neighbourhood will also take place in March.

The initial meetings are largely focused on helping participants get to know one another and become familiar with EcoSuperior and the BEANs project, Klassen said. They will also look at examples of projects already completed in Thunder Bay aimed at helping fight climate change - and they will discuss their vision for their neighbourhood.

As things progress, Klassen hopes meetings will evolve into collaborative processes, she said.

Wednesday's Northwood meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. at Agnew H. Johnson Public School.

