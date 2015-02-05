Local climate change impacts highlighted in new Lakehead Region Conservation Authority campaign

More forest fires, more ticks and changes in rain and snowfall are just some of the local impacts of climate change in and around Thunder Bay, Ont.

A new campaign from the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) highlights the impact of climate change, but through a local lens.

The campaign is meant to show how the city and region will be affected by climate change, using 14 different examples, including forest fires, ticks and Lyme Disease, the impact on Lake Superior and stormwater.

The Education Coordinator at the LRCA, Rena Viehbeck, said many people are concerned about climate change, but there is some confusion on what it means locally.

"They can be ones that are obvious to us, and they can be ones that we're maybe not noticing. So, how would climate change affecting wildlife? How it is affecting water and Lake Superior in particular? The interconnection of climate change linked with Lyme Disease and ticks."

A survey conducted by Lakehead University, cited in the new information campaign, said eight in 10 people who answered a survey said they were concerned about climate change, with some noting they worry how their activities, including recreation, will be impacted.

"There are a lot of climate change impacts that we are seeing and feeling that we don't think about. One might say on a warm winter's day, 'climate change isn't that bad, I like the weather today.' But, as we know, climate is more than the weather, and we have to be careful what we wish for."

Viehbeck said the goal is to link changes we are seeing now with climate change, while also giving basic science information on why it's happening.

"With that warmer weather we're getting less ice cover on our lakes and more evaporation, and it's affecting the stratification of water columns and the fish that are in there, and their reproductive capabilities are affected. So, let's be careful what we wish for with warmer weather and climate change."

"We're experiencing extreme droughts in the summer and much more shoulder season precipitation in the spring and fall and that's potentially when the ground is frozen, so we're getting more stormwater. There's so many interconnected impacts that can have huge effects."

Viehbeck says the ultimate goal is to get people to take action on climate change.

"Hopefully that's what we can get people to do here in the Lakehead region and in Thunder Bay."

The LRCA partnered with a number of community organizations to come up with the information sheets, including Citizens United For a Sustainable Planet (CUSP), Earthcare - City of Thunder Bay, Environment North, Fridays for Future - Thunder Bay chapter, Lakehead University - Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, Matawa First Nation Management - Four Rivers Environmental Group, Ontario Nature and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.