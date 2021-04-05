Clean Air Metals hopes to develop mine just north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

An exploration company thinks it has the right mix of mineralization and location to potentially develop a platinum - palladium mine, just outside of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Clean Air Metals has two deposits, which are within a couple of kilometres of each other, making up the Thunder Bay North project. The two deposits, called the Current and Escape deposits, were brought together last May.

Abraham Drost, the CEO and Director of Clean Air Metals, said the proximity of the deposits to Thunder Bay is an asset.

"When you're that close to a population centre, and being 30 minutes out of town, we like to say the Thunder Bay project is where infrastructure meets grade."

Drost said the East-West Tie Line will cross the deposit, and it's adjacent to Highway 527.

Some mining circles have compared the deposit to Norilsk, Russia, which is a mining major area in Siberia, Drost said, where mining has been taking place for more than 80 years. He said the deposits are similar, and can act as a guide for additional exploration.

"Being 60 km away from the Lac Des Iles operation, now operated by Impala Canada, I mean, there's some interesting synergies there. Our base case is to be a standalone processor, but, I'd like to point out that mining, like any other industry, is kind of a relationship driven business."

Potentially, Drost said, the mine location offers the opportunity for a commute instead of a camp, where employees could live in the city and not at the actual mine site.

Next steps include completing environmental permitting, which will take a few more years, he said. Former owners of the property, Rio Tinto and Panoramic Resources have done some preliminary work.

The company has agreements in place with Red Rock Indian Band, FWFN, and Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek First Nations, Drost said.

Plans for 2021 include spending $11 million in drilling and exploration on the properties.

Drost said the project has 1.8 million ounces of indicated palladium, along with other amounts of platinum copper, and other minerals.