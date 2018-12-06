CLE looks for group to build where golf dome used to stand

The site of the former golf dome in Thunder Bay, Ont., could be the home of a new multi-use building, if the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition (CLE) has its way.

The CLE is looking for expressions of interest in the piece of land that used to host the dome. The land, which is owned by the CLE would be leased to a group interested in building something on the site.

"Ideally it would be a multi-use, permanent structure," said Al Law, the President of the CLE. "So, a building where you could have a variety of activities on a second level. A multi-use facility down below. It could be sports, to trade shows."

A vacant piece of land at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition where the golf dome used to stand in Thunder Bay, Ont. The CLE hopes to lease out the property to a group that will build a multi-use building on the site. (Jeff Walters/CBC) Law said ideally, a building that is a storey-and-a-half would get built on site. He said the hope is to have a space that the community can use, but also benefit the exhibition.

"We've had contacts from different sources for over a year. It's a time and place where we just want to get on and get something there. Right now, we're not getting any money for that site, and we'd like to be in a situation where we have income coming in."

Law said ideally, the proponent would build something that meets the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs guidelines. The CLE also would negotiate use of the multi-use area during the annual fair and Home and Garden show.

Law said a building of up to 110,000 square feet could be accommodated, although the footprint of the former golf dome was just under 90,000 square feet.

He said any decision on the building would not be made until the spring, at the earliest. Ideally, construction would start in the summer, he said.

Services such as water, sewer, hydro and natural gas are all available on site.

Expressions of interest are due to the CLE by December 14.