An 18-year-old woman was transported to hospital on Sunday night after she was allegedly assaulted by two other women who were known to her.

Police said they were called to the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds just before 11 p.m. on August 12.

They located a 21-year-old and an 18-year-old woman, thanks to the help of security personnel on site, and escorted them to the Balmoral Police Station.

According to a written release on Monday, both women have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The 21-year-old woman has also been charged with breach of probation.

They are expected to appear in court on Monday.