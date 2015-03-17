Thunder Bay changes course after asking restaurants for staff discount

A request from the City of Thunder Bay for restaurant owners to provide a discount for city staff - at their own expense - has been rescinded.

On Friday, the city sent an email to a number of restaurants in the city, looking to see if they were interested in participating in the city's staff appreciation day, slated for June 9.

"We are approaching food & drink establishments in Thunder Bay who may be interested in offering discounts of their choosing for one day, on June 9, 2021, to our 2,300 employees. The discount could be a percentage off their bill, buy one, get one free, or another kind of promotion," the letter stated, which came from the city's human resources department.

"In return, your business will be promoted on the discount card we will provide to our employees for the event. On June 9, 2021, CTB employees will show their discount card at your establishment to claim their discount. Our hope is that this will drive traffic to your business and provide you with the opportunity to expand your customer base."

The letter stated that city staff had worked through a difficult year, and the event was meant to show appreciation for their efforts.

A statement from the city, issued on Monday, noted the request for discounts has now been rescinded.

"During our appreciation event on June 9, City employees will be eligible to receive gift card draw prizes that were purchased from a variety of local businesses," said Karie Ortgiese, the director of Human Resources and Corporate Safety in a statement.

"The funds used for this event come from the City's wellness and employee events budgets, replacing regular employee events and activities that we were not able to hold due to the pandemic. We have removed the discount card portion of the event."