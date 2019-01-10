City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., may need to pack some extra snacks for their Monday night meeting.

Five separate deputations and presentations are on the agenda, including the results of the 2019 Citizen Satisfaction Survey.

Other groups to come forward Monday night will be the Coalition for Waverly Park to speak about the new pavilion and Hogarth Fountain. While the pavilion project has been complete for nearly a year, the coalition said the fountain, which dates back to 1790, needs major repairs.

The Hogarth Fountain is not operational, and has not been working for over a year. The coalition hopes it can get city administration to come up with a work plan and budget so the fountain can be running by the summer of 2021.

Curling

Another presentation will be from a group that wants Thunder Bay to host the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The group, comprised of volunteers from the city's three curling clubs and Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame, said Curling Canada will make an exception to host the event at the Fort William Gardens.

In a letter to council, the Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) said the Brier and World Men's Curling Championships are too big for the Gardens, and that the facility's infrastructure is too outdated for those events. However, a compromise could be reached to host the Scotties one final time in the Gardens before a new facility is built, or, major work takes place at the Fort William Gardens.

$90k for Wake the Giant

Council will also be approached by organizers of the Wake the Giant campaign, operated through Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School, asking for $90,000 in-kind over the next three years. The goal is to start a music festival for youth, similar in size to the Bluesfest, wrote organizer Sean Spenrath.

The in-kind donations would be used for stage rentals and other associated costs, as well as bringing in entertainment.

Other presentations are on the successes of the emerald ash borer strategy, and the need for an invasive plant strategy.

Council will also receive a final report detailing why a roundabout is not needed along Victoria Avenue, and how administration will continue to work with police to deter people from loitering at the John-Jumbo Park.

Finally, a lease agreement will be entered into with the Valhalla Inn, to lease space along Curry Avenue for parking. That issue has been on council's agenda since October 2015.