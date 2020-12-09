CUPE reaches tentative agreement with City of Thunder Bay

The largest union representing employees at the City of Thunder Bay has reached a tentative agreement.

CUPE Local 87 announced the deal was reached on Tuesday night. The union represents about 600 city employees, ranging in departments from childcare, to parks, roads, garbage collection and sewer and waterworks.

The union had previously said the major stumbling blocks in negotiations with the city had to do with proposals to claw back benefits.

The union members had previously voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action, if no deal could be reached.

"Our membership understands the current climate of the city, and we're really open to doing something that just kind of gets us through the next few years," CUPE Local 87 President Dana Vasek told CBC News last week.

The two sides met with a conciliator on Dec. 7-8.

Meetings to discuss the new contract are scheduled for Dec. 14, with a ratification vote scheduled for Dec. 15.