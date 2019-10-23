Thunder Bay City Councillor Brian Hamilton not in conflict over truck route vote, new report states

A Thunder Bay city councillor should be allowed to discuss and vote on the city's proposed designated truck route in the future, despite an earlier ruling he was in a conflict of interest, a new report states.

In addition, the report finds councillors Brian McKinnon and Albert Aiello didn't violate council's code of conduct at a June meeting, when they expressed their opposition to a planned Indigenous transitional housing facility on Junot Ave.

However, Aiello shouldn't be permitted to vote on that issue in the future, given his role as the head of the city's Boys and Girls Club, located next door.

The rulings against Hamilton, McKinnon, and Aiello were made by city integrity commissioner Brian Tario in the fall. However, in December Tario made a request to retain outside counsel for a legal opinion on the earlier rulings.

Council granted the request, and Tario retained John Mascarin, a lawyer who specializes in municipal law, and provided an amended report that includes Mascarin's opinions to council on Monday.

In Hamilton's case, the conflict of interest ruling came after Coun. Trevor Giertuga filed a complaint over Hamilton's involvement in the decision-making process pertaining to the proposed designated truck route.

"Councillor Hamilton was speaking with the Chamber of Commerce, and he specifically asked [chamber president Charla Robinson] would the designated truck route affect the cost of his ... business," Giertuga said at the time. "And he was told yes, it would."

"From that point, he continued to speak on it, and vote on it."

In the report issued Monday, Mascarin states Hamilton was not in a conflict of interest at the time.

"Based on additional information provided, it is my determination that truck deliveries to Councillor Hamilton's business location occur on a once-a-week basis and are carried out by a small delivery vehicle that would not be affected by the DTR," the report states.

Further, in the matter of pecuniary interest, the report states that it doesn't apply in Hamilton's case, as he would face the same potential impact as many other businesses and restaurants in the area.

"It is our opinion that the exception ... for 'interest in common with electors generally' may apply in these circumstances as Councillor Hamilton would be impacted by the DTR in the same way as other business owners in the downtown area would be," the report states.

As far as Aiello and McKinnon, the report states that neither one violated the code of conduct at the June meeting, which McKinnon chaired and Aiello attended.

The meeting wasn't an official ward meeting, but rather called an information meeting specific to the planned Junot housing facility. Nobody from city administration attended, and no formal presentation by the city took place.

Therefore, it wasn't an official part of the decision making process, and Aiello didn't need to declare a conflict.

Further, neither McKinnon nor Aiello undermined a previous council decision, as undermining requires more than simply speaking out against it.

Monday's report does, however, recommend Aiello refrain from participating in any discussions or votes about the housing project in the future.

Council doesn't have to take any action on the report, other than to receive it as information. If council does wish to respond, or request further information, it has 90 days to do so.