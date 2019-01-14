Lengthy Monday night agenda for Thunder Bay city council

Thunder Bay city councillors could be in for a long meeting on Monday night, as several contentious issues are on the agenda.

Council will debate, once again, the necessity for a designated truck route through the city, with the goal being to take transports off of West Arthur Street and Dawson Road. Trucks currently using those routes would be forced to use Highway 11/17 and Highway 61, as those would become the designated routes.

The plan is not without opposition, as many people living in the Municipality of Oliver-Paipoonge, as well as the Townships of O'Connor and Conmee have concerns with 10 to 20 additional transports driving through their communities, every hour.

The city received many letters and petitions from the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, surrounding municipalities, as well as people who live on the roadways that will receive additional truck traffic.

Council has debated the designated truck route many times before, with the concept first gaining traction in 2014. The topic was last on the agenda in June, 2018.

Cannabis

City council will also hear from administration on why it should opt-in to potentially have a cannabis retail outlet in the city.

The report from administration said the city could receive nearly $130,000 to help offset the costs associated with the legalization of cannabis.

The report also noted the tourism division does expect more visitors to come to the city if the city has a retail cannabis store, particularly from American tourists, who may come to partake in legalized cannabis consumption.

Budget-related items

Council will also deal with a number of budget-related items, including a city services profile.

Mayor Bill Mauro requested the document in December, asking staff to outline the services the city provides, and also to label if they are mandatory, or not. The document was to be made available before budget deliberations begin, which officially start on Tuesday night.

Council will also look at awarding $2.8M in community service grants for a number of organizations. Once approved, the grants will be awarded to groups such as the Regional Food Distribution Association, Boys and Girls Club of Thunder Bay, Definitely Superior Art Gallery, Community Clothing Assistance and Roots to Harvest.

The Thunder Bay Police Service will also formally notify council, through a report, of its need to conduct a "needs assessment" of the Balmoral Police Headquarters. The building is now 32 years old, and has not seen a major renovation since 1992.

Police have said the building no longer fits the needs of the service.

The Heritage Advisory Committee will also request city council appoint a member of council to its committee.

In December, when council was choosing what councillor would sit in what committee, no names were put forward to sit on the Heritage Advisory Committee.

The committee hopes it can convince one councillor to come forward, as "the necessity of having a council appointee seat at this table cannot be understated, and we ask one of the worthy people who represent our city to step forward and join us," wrote Andrew Cotter, the Heritage Advisory Chair.

"When discussions of closures and budgets arise, such as they did with Dease Pool, this appointee would be able to advocate for and speak to protected properties that have been identified as having cultural heritage value."