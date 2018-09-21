Thunder Bay councillors set to spend on Monday night

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., are set to dole out some cash at their meeting on Monday night.

Council is expected to approve $108,000 in funding to Magnus Theatre, to pay for half of the third phase of its capital project.

The theatre is located in a historical building on the east side of Waverley Park, with extensive renovations taking place over the summer.

Council is also expected to gift a piece of land to the Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services on South Junot Avenue, next to the EMS base. The land will be used to construct a youth transition home, with Aboriginal Housing Services expected to buy the remainder of the available land in the area. The estimated value of the gifted land is $220,000.

Three new water rescue vessels are also up for discussion, which were included in the 2019 capital budget for Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

The vessels have come in over budget by about ten percent, requiring an additional $25,000 from a reserve fund. In a memo to council, the overage is blamed on tariffs on the vessels introduced in early July.

The three vessels include two for inland use, and one 'large water' rescue boat.

All three boats will cost about $225,000.