Thunder Bay city council to re-visit sign issue for 3rd time on Monday

The debate involving a proposed sign at Thunder Bay's waterfront will once again be on the council agenda on Monday night.

Council will revisit the issue, after a technical error prevented Coun. Albert Aiello from taking part in a vote on the matter.

The sign, which was slated for ratification as part of the Committee of the Whole minutes from September 14, was pulled by Coun. Mark Bentz, who wanted questions answered, such as a material, design and construction of the sign.

Bentz said he pulled the sign, because he was getting questions from the community.

He said, he hasn't yet decided on how to vote for the project.

"No opinion for or against the sign, other than I just need a little more information before putting up my hand and spending $150,000 in tax money."

Bentz said he thought the sign should go through the budget process, like most city projects do.

But, the budget for the sign has already been figured out, said Coun. Shelby Ch'ng.

She reiterated the 50th Anniversary Committee's stance that Municipal Accommodation Tax funds will be used to pay for the sign, which are funds earmarked for tourism development.

"I don't know where this is going. I just, I'm on this committee. We're supposed to be celebrating our 50th birthday party. I don't know where to go from here," she said.

Ch'ng said the sign concept was created by the committee to celebrate the city's 50th anniversary. She said it's frustrating that the committee, which includes volunteers along with city staff, propose ideas, only to have them shot down by council.

"While that is council's purview," Ch'ng said, she said it is frustrating to do work at one committee, only to have it redone at council.

No matter the outcome of the decision on Monday night, the city's 50th anniversary legacy project - will not be completed until 2021.