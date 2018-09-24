Safety for Thunder Bay city staff part of council discussion

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., will have safety on their minds Monday night, as council discusses the 2017 safety report.

The report, written by administration, shows some troubling data when it comes to abuse faced by some city employees.

It notes transit workers face an increasing threat of abuse, with this year's number of recorded incidents already surpassing the total for 2017.

Last year, transit drivers dealt with some form of abuse in about 60 separate cases, which included objects being thrown, as well as verbal abuse. Based on the city's data, drivers deal with one intoxicated person daily.

The number of passengers removed from transit vehicles is also high, totalling 275 people in 2017.

So far this year, seven physical assaults against transit drivers have been recorded, with five of those involving an intoxicated individual.

Transit management said it has noticed a trend of increasing criminal issues on buses — particularly toward its drivers — and plans to provide better education and training for drivers.

Not just transit

Paramedics with Superior North EMS also said they are encountering more violence, with 11 incidents reported last year where a paramedic was injured.

The report states staff at Pioneer Ridge, the city's home for the aged, are encountering more violence as well.

The report notes more residents with mental health issues and dementia are living at the facility, and can be more aggressive. Nineteen incidents of aggression were reported, with most of those issues involving front line caregivers.

The city said as part of its annual safety review, it will update its workplace violence procedure.