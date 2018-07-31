Thunder Bay City Council calls for more sign bylaw consultation

Thunder Bay's sign rules will be getting an overhaul, but not quite yet.

City Council on Monday night held off on approving an amended sign bylaw so administration can take more time to consult with businesses.

The proposed new bylaw includes a number of changes governing different types of signs (construction site signs, election and contractor identification signs, inflatable signs, billboards, even posters), where they can be placed, and their contents.

Changes in the new bylaw include a requirement that illuminated and electronic signs be turned off between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. Further, electronic signs will have a restriction on their brightness levels, and and such signs that direct light onto adjacent premises or streets are prohibited under the new rules.

Flashing or animated signs are also prohibited, and no electronic sign can be erected if it's visible from the Thunder Bay Expressway.

The city's sign by-law has not been updated since the early 1990's.

Mobile sign restrictions

Another big change is a proposed prohibition on mobile signs along city image routes, which include Arthur Street from the Thunder Bay Expressway to May Street, the May/Memorial/Algoma corridor, and Red River Road from the expressway to Water Street.

Jeff Pecchin, Pattison Outdoor Advertising leasing manager for Manitoba and Thunder Bay, told council on Monday that more consultation with businesses in the city was needed. He said he just found out about the proposed changes on Friday, through the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce.

"Pattison Outdoor Advertising truly agrees with further restrictions being added to by the bylaw," he told council. "It is definitely something that is necessary to keep up with the changing times, and the technology."

But, he said, many of the changes included in the proposed bylaw go too far, and "might be causing a greater effect on our industry than the one actually desired outcome that was trying to be achieved."

Peccin said Pattison would like to be involved in the consultation process.

Budget forecast

Also Monday, council received some good news regarding the city's budget.

According to a report, the city's tax-supported budget should be in the black by year's end, with forecasts projecting a $2 million positive variance.

However, the city's rate-supported wastewater budget isn't faring as well, with administration forecasting it will be about $260,000 in the red by December 2018, due to lower-than-expected revenues.

The city's rate-supported waterworks budget is looking better, though, with an anticipated year-end surplus of $127,000 due to a mild winter, and dry spring.

Councillors also dealt with a number of zoning items on Monday, including approving the conversion of a former church on Bruce Street to a four-unit apartment.