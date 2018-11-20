City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., approved two rezoning requests at their meeting Monday night.

The first from the Marostica Group, would allow the property at the former Greyhound terminal on Fort William Road to serve as a car dealership.

The second item was to allow construction of a 4-townhouse complex on Adelaide Street. That project was approved, after debate from council on use of greenspace and parking.

Neighbours in the area said they were worried about parking in the area, which has become tighter after the development of several apartment buildings in the past decade.

"Our concern is where is all that orphan parking cars going to go?," said Gerald Graham, representing his neighbours.

Graham said some existing buildings do not have enough parking, and currently, vehicles park where the townhouse project will be built.

"There's about 20 of them now, that have no place to park, so those cars are going to have to find somewhere else to go, and my sense is it would be in front of the proposed four-plex, and along Adelaide Street."

Administration said the developer would address parking concerns with the use of tandem parking, which means tenants would have to access a second parking space through an existing space. It allows only one vehicle, through two spaces, to enter or egress from a space.

Concerns about greenspace would be alleviated, said administration, through site plan control with the planting of shrubs.