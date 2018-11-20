Skip to Main Content
Rezoning approved at Thunder Bay city council

Rezoning approved at Thunder Bay city council

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., approved two rezoning requests at their meeting Monday night.
Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
City councillors in Thunder Bay approved two rezoning requests on Monday night, including the Greyhound terminal and a four unit townhouse complex on Adelaide Street. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., approved two rezoning requests at their meeting Monday night.

The first from the Marostica Group, would allow the property at the former Greyhound terminal on Fort William Road to serve as a car dealership.

The second item was to allow construction of a 4-townhouse complex on Adelaide Street. That project was approved, after debate from council on use of greenspace and parking.

Neighbours in the area said they were worried about parking in the area, which has become tighter after the development of several apartment buildings in the past decade.

"Our concern is where is all that orphan parking cars going to go?," said Gerald Graham, representing his neighbours.

Graham said some existing buildings do not have enough parking, and currently, vehicles park where the townhouse project will be built.

"There's about 20 of them now, that have no place to park, so those cars are going to have to find somewhere else to go, and my sense is it would be in front of the proposed four-plex, and along Adelaide Street."

Administration said the developer would address parking concerns with the use of tandem parking, which means tenants would have to access a second parking space through an existing space. It allows only one vehicle, through two spaces, to enter or egress from a space.

Concerns about greenspace would be alleviated, said administration, through site plan control with the planting of shrubs.

About the Author

Jeff Walters

Reporter/Editor

Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Jeff is proud to work in his hometown, as well as throughout northwestern Ontario. Away from work, you can find him skiing (on water or snow), curling, out at the lake or flying.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|