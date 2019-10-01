Regional Multicultural Youth Council asks Thunder Bay for race relations funding

A group of young people with Thunder Bay's Regional Multicultural Youth Council (RYMC) want the city to put aside some money in next year's budget, to deal with race relations.

The delegation from the council said it wants to have the city assist with its operating costs, through the establishment of a fund to which other grassroots community groups could also apply.

"We want to establish a fund for fighting racism and discrimination issues and not just requesting funding for ourselves," said Amir-Ali Golrokhian.

"We know there are a lot of organizations in Thunder Bay that do our type of work and they would be able to do so much more if they were provided the funding to work to the best of their abilities."

The delegation said the city's arts and culture funding programs are a good start, but focus mainly on activities and "fun," they said, and not on education.

"We've come a long ways, but there's still a ways to go," said Harasses Singh, another member of the group.

Thunder Bay City Council has received a request from the RMYC for funding. Here's part of their deputation to council last night. 4:21

'Trusting relationships'

The group said it could use $30,000 from the proposed fund for its own purposes. It didn't want to estimate how much other groups would request through the fund.

The city is spending more than $1 million per year on youth programming, which is paid for by the federal government, stemming from a recommendation during the Seven Youth Inquest. Some of that funding goes to operate a youth centre.

"Grassroots already have trusting relationships in the communities in which they operate, and can work in tandem with the city deliver programming, as they stand a better chance of connecting with people at the ground floor," said Golrokhian.

"We believe that they would be a very effective tool in improving our city."