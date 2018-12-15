Paving, water and sewer lines top Thunder Bay city council agenda

Millions of dollars of contracts are slated to be awarded Monday night, as Thunder Bay city council will debate nearly $10M of infrastructure work to take place over the summer.

The contracts up for approval include:

$4.25M to Pioneer Construction for paving the following streets: Dawson Road, Franklin Street, James Street, West Riverdale Road, Cardinal Court, Bruce Street, Euclid Avenue, Huron Crescent, McBean Street, Moodie Street, Phyllis Street, Sydney Street, Tokio Street and West Arthur Street, as well as the Brodie Street and Pioneer Ride parking lots

$2.5M to Nadin Contracting for sewer and water work on Mary Street, Edward Street and Hinton Avenue

$1.9M to Makkinga Contracting for storm sewer and watermain work on Syndicate Avenue

$2.6M to Makkinga Contracting for phase II of Empress Avenue reconstruction

Another item at council includes changing the tax ratios for different property classes.

Administration recommends council approve the changes, to bring the tax policy in line with provincial threshold.

The changes include the following reductions:

Industrial ratio from 2.925444 to 2.63

Multi-residential from 2.422438 to 2.0

Commercial from 2.137932 to 1.98

Administration notes that with these changes in the tax ratio, or the amount that will be collected from these properties compared to the residential tax base, it means homeowners will likely have to foot a higher part of the overall tax burden.

Any increase to residential tax bills would need to be phased in, by no more than 0.5% per year.

Still with financial concerns, administration does not project any significant budget variance for the 2019 fiscal year, to this point.

The winter snowplowing budget is over by $1.3M, which is offset by a number of favourable balances. Those include spending less on insurance and WSIB premiums, more corporate revenues from tax penalties, and saving $870,000 from the Thunder Bay District Social Services Board levy.

There is no significant variance for rate supported operations, including sewer, water, solid waste and boater services.

The designated truck route (DTR) which was slated for discussion on Monday has been deferred to another date.

The city clerk's office said late Friday afternoon the matter has been pulled from the agenda, and will be rescheduled at a later date.

There was a concern that if not all councillors were present, the matter should not be voted on.

The DTR was passed at Committee of the Whole 7-6.