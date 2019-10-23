Thunder Bay city council to hear from Satanic community about nativity scene

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., will formally receive a letter on Monday from the city's Satanic community, echoing concerns first raised two weeks ago about a nativity scene on city property.

Vic Germaniuk told city councillors on Dec. 7 he had concerns of religious bias with the display, which is annually erected at Connaught Square at Algoma Street and Red River Road by the Knights of Columbus.

Now, a document signed by four people, on behalf of the Satanist Community of Thunder Bay, will join the conversation.

The group wants the city to review the decision, as "this is a good time for this practice to be reconsidered."

The message is likely to be unpopular, the letter stated, "but a commitment to fairness and equality means no preferential treatment of any kind to any person or any group."

"We would gladly add our own exhibit if given the opportunity but it has never been made apparent, to our knowledge, that other groups are invited to participate," the letter stated.

"We will be carefully monitoring this and ask that an amicable adherence to religious neutrality be upheld."

Housing complex

Council will also consider allocating up to $108,000 for a new housing complex, proposed by Wequedong Lodge.

The project would cost between $15 million and $25 million, and be ready for occupancy by the fall of 2021. Some of the units would be geared-to-income.

Details going to council did not outline how many units would be created, but they would "offer holistic healing, traditional practices, and numerous therapeutic benefits by partnering with other agencies."