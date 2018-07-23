Thunder Bay city council to discuss rats, organic waste

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., will hear on hear on Monday night why a rat education and control program should get funded again in 2019.

The program, introduced this year along with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, aims to help homeowners deal with eliminating rats from their property.

Administration recommends spending $5,000 on the program in 2019, which also helps track sightings of rats to help identify potential hot spots of the rodent population.

The creation of the rat program has also led the city to make some changes to its garbage collection protocol for commercial and industrial buildings.

The city said when sanitation workers find evidence of rats with garbage, the city will refuse to collect refuse until the problem has been dealt with.

The city report also notes composters, which are subsidized and sold through EcoSuperior, will now include rodent-proof bases.

Dealing with organics

City council will also discuss how the Waste Free Ontario Act will affect waste collection in the future.

At this point, the province has hinted it wants to reduce the amount of organic waste going to landfill from residential, commercial and institutional areas by between 50 and 70 percent.

Previous indications from the province showed the city may have to have an organics collection program in place by 2022.

Million-dollar ask

Lakehead University will also appear before council on Monday night, with a major ask.

The university wants one million dollars for its proposed Centre for Advanced Studies and Engineering and Sciences.

The total price tag of the building and equipment is just over $26 million, with the school about $3 million short of its total goal.

Lakehead said for in exchange for the money, the city would get naming rights to the building's atrium.