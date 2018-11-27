Mixed emotions as Thunder Bay city council meets for last time

There were some sniffles and tears at Thunder Bay city hall Monday night, as seven councillors attended their final council meeting.

Mayor Keith Hobbs, along with councillors Iain Angus, Frank Pullia, Larry Hebert, Paul Pugh, Linda Rydholm and Joe Virdiramo were either voted out of office, or decided to retire from politics.

"Mixed feelings," said Coun. Rydholm, after the last meeting wrapped up.

"27 years of service, nine years at school board, 18 years here. I'm feeling some nostalgia, but also some excitement about my next chapter in life."

Rydholm said she wouldn't rule out another run in politics, where she represented the Neebing ward for nearly two decades.

She said friends and family were telling her to wait a while before making any commitments to join more committees or boards. Rydhom said in the immediate future, she bought a ski membership, and looks forward to spending more time on the snow.

Coun. Iain Angus, who spend decades as a politician, said he will now leave public office permanently.

"When I decided to run for mayor, I knew that there was a chance that I'd be retiring instead of continuing on for four years," said Angus.

"And I'm quite accepting of that decision. And, looking forward to other challenges."

Angus said he will enjoy the freedom of being able to leave town to watch his grandson play hockey, or simply relax and watch tv on Monday night.

Mayor Keith Hobbs, who spend two terms at city hall, said during his closing remarks that politics is a "tough job" and thanked the city clerk's office, as well as his wife and family for their support.

Hobbs praised council for its work during the last two terms, as well as the difficult jobs city staff do day in and out.

The agenda itself for Monday night was light, with council hearing about its completion of the strategic plan, as well as deciding to see what options were available to recover money owning for property taxes from a building on Hardisty Street.

Hobbs had the final word at Monday night's meeting, determining who would be the mover and seconder for the motion to adjourn the meeting, for the last time.

"This will be tough," said Hobbs. "I'll go with Paul Pugh because he started the same day, and sorry, I've gotta go Councillor Giertuga because he has the most years on council of all of us here."

"Your worship, we are adjourned sine die", city clerk John Hannam said to Hobbs.

"Take care everyone, god bless."