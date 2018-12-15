Municipal services, quality of life part of 2019 Thunder Bay Citizen Satisfaction Survey

The City of Thunder Bay, Ont., wants to hear from residents on a variety of topics including municipal services, the quality of life and what issues are important to them through the 2019 Citizen Satisfaction Survey, available online until April 30.

The survey only takes about 15 minutes to complete, but the information will help city council and administration shape future priorities and decisions, said Karen Lewis, the director of the city's corporate strategic services.

She's urging people to complete the questionnaire because "this is their city, this is an opportunity for them to share their views and ideas and we'd like to hear from them. These are their services, their programs, their initiatives and this is an opportunity for them to talk through the survey to council to share their views."

The City of Thunder Bay also commissioned the professional public opinion research company, Ipsos, to conduct the 2019 survey by telephone to a random selection of 500 residents for a two week period, April 2 – 16.

Those results will be presented to city council on May 6, said Lewis, with the results of the online survey to be delivered at a later date.

The survey is conducted every two years, and is scientifically valid, she said.