City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., were a little taken back by the results of the bi-annual citizen satisfaction survey.

The overall quality of life, which can also be viewed as the overall satisfaction rate, is the lowest it has been in a decade.

"The vast majority, 82 percent, say they have a good, or very good quality of life in the city. However, this number has been trending downwards, and is at the lowest point now since 2009," said Diana MacDonald, a director with Ipsos, Public Affairs Division.

The polling firm is tasked with completing the bi-annual survey, which gauges issues of importance on a municipal level.

The top of mind issue in this survey was crime, which isn't a complete shock, said MacDonald. She said the city making national headlines for crime and race issues would have an impact on what respondents would say during the survey, which was conducted in early April.

The second-most important issue was transportation, otherwise incorporated as roads and transit services, which was the top factor in 2017.

MacDonald said the survey showed a large number of people feel connected with the city, when asked about the city having a sense of belonging, or being welcoming.

"Vast majorities agreed with all three statements. 88 percent said they have a strong sense of belonging to the City of Thunder Bay,"

"84 percent say they are proud to say they are from Thunder Bay," she said.

As for service delivery, overall satisfaction rates show 81 percent of respondents are very satisfied with city services, with the highest ranking being for fire, special events, and hiking and walking trails.

The largest declines in satisfaction include the police and bylaw enforcement.

"Significant declines in satisfaction with police services, with by-law enforcement, snow removal and maintenance of streets," said MacDonald, noting some of the perceptions of service delivery would once again be attributed to what many people see in the news.

"When we look at snow removal and maintenance of streets, they've been on a decline since 2013, and now maintenance of streets is at 25 percent satisfaction, and that's the lowest it's ever been."

Only 66 percent of respondents felt they received very, or fairly good value for their tax dollars, down from 78 percent four years ago.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos on behalf of the city, is considered accurate +/- 4.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The survey was conducted on both landlines and cellphones, with a total of 500 interviews conducted.