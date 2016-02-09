The excavators may have started tearing down the walls of the former Sir Winston Churchill Collegiate and Vocational Institute this week, but demolition has been underway for a few months.

Lakehead Public Schools said photos taken by a person this week from inside the building, which show some items left behind in the building, along with heaps of old desks, chairs, doors and other items, don't show the effort undertaken to recycle construction materials.

"We don't have as much need for the furniture and equipment that was there," said David Wright, the board's Superintendent of Business.

"Everything that remained in Churchill was surplus to our needs, and quite frankly anything that still had a useful life or value, we did our best to remove."

Wright said elementary and secondary school principals walked through Churchill to ensure there was nothing left that could be useful to them.

He said hazardous waste, including asbestos and lead has been removed from the building for the past couple of months.

"The demolition contractor chosen by Tom Jones [Construction], Priestly, is well known for salvage and recycling. Anything left that had value in that school, I'm sure that they'll be removing to recycle and remove as well."

Wright said environmental legislation requires the contractor to separate brick, metal, drywall and other construction materials before it is sent away for recycling or the landfill.

He said it will be another few months before the school is completely torn down, and the site leveled. A new elementary school is being built beside the former Churchill, which is slated to be open in September 2020.

Wright said the former high school is a construction site, and is under the direction of Tom Jones Construction. He said anybody caught trespassing in the former Churchill High School could face charges.