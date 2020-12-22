Thunder Bay churches prepare virtual, in-person services for Christmas ahead of lockdown

Christmas Mass is destined to look different this year as many churches in Thunder Bay prepare to have virtual or reduced in-person services amid the pandemic.

Under the orange-restrict category of the province's COVID-19 framework, Thunder Bay churches and other places of worship are permitted to hold services or ceremonies with up to 30 per cent capacity indoors, and up to 100 people outdoors where physical distancing can be maintained.

By Boxing Day, however, churches will be required to close as a province-wide lockdown goes into effect.

"The province is in a difficult situation with the rising number of cases and that a lock down, unfortunately, has to take place," said Bishop Fred Colli, Roman Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Thunder Bay.

Colli, who oversees the Diocese of Thunder Bay and local Catholic parishes, said he's grateful the lockdown will take effect after Christmas, allowing churches to hold their services as planned.

Many Catholic churches in Thunder Bay are offering both virtual and in-person services for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Virtual services offered

St. Patrick's Cathedral in Thunder Bay is one of the largest Churches in Ontario with a total seating capacity of 1,200 people. This year, the parish is offering a total of four Christmas Eve services and two on Christmas Day.

The church has also made resources and activities for children accessible online, along with their annual children's Christmas pageant.

Colli said live-streamed and virtual services have been well received by parishioners through the pandemic, adding that many elderly community members have taken advantage of the adaptation.

Bishop Fred Colli has taken to YouTube to provide a weekly Sunday Mass. (Diocese of Thunder Bay/YouTube)

"I have lifted the rule that Catholics are required to go to Mass on Sunday. They are dispensed from that rule or obligation, but we encourage them to pray with us at least virtually if they can, through social media or to pray at home together as a family. Many parishes have put websites up with prayer services for families," said Colli.

While Catholic churches will open their doors to the public over Christmas, the United Churches of Thunder Bay have opted to only provide a virtual Christmas Eve service.

The service is a co-operative effort by the city's United Churches and their music directors and choirs. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the directors and dozens of choir members have produced socially distanced video hymns using Zoom.

The service will be streamed live at 9 p.m. on the website of Trinity United Church Thunder Bay and is set to feature music, Christmas carols and readings.