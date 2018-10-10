Law Society seeks to suspend licence of Christopher Watkins

A well known lawyer in Thunder Bay, Ont., will have a hearing today, as the Law Society of Ontario looks to suspend his licence.

Christopher Watkins faces an interlocutory suspension or restriction, on the basis that, "there are reasonable grounds for believing that there is a significant risk of harm to members of the public, or to the public interest in the administration of justice, if the order is not made and that making the order is likely to reduce the risk."

The documentation is from the Law Society Tribunal Hearing Division.

The motion to be considered will look at suspending Watkins' licence to practice law, or restrict how he can practice law.

According to the documentation, the Law Society said Watkins:

Repeatedly failed to attend court for his clients;

Failed to adequately communicate with his clients;

Failed to provide the Law Society with documents it requested for its investigation;

Behaviour is causing prejudice to his clients and to the public administration of justice

May cause a significant risk of harm to members of the public/public interest in the administration of justice if the order is not made;

The order is likely to reduce the risk of harm.

The Law Society will rely on two affidavits to prove its case at the hearing. Those documents will remain confidential to protect information within them.

The Law Society directory shows Watkins as being 'suspended administratively.'

Previous History

Watkins was found guilty of professional misconduct in August 2001 for acting in a conflict of interest, failing to serve two clients in a conscientious, diligent and efficient manner and failing to provide an adequate quality of service.

He also breached his duty to three clients and to the court as an Advocate, and failed to fulfill an undertaking to a fellow solicitor.

At that time, he was suspended for 15 days, had to co-operate with the Practice Review Program, and take a course on legal ethics.

Watkins appealed the decision, but two years later, the appeal was deemed abandoned.