Christmas tree lots in Thunder Bay forced to halt sales as federal agency carries out investigation

It's been a chaotic week for Christmas tree lots across the city, as at least two businesses say they have been forced to halt sales due to ongoing inspections from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Terry Ferguson at the Kiwanis Club of Westfort-Thunder Bay said he's been turning people away all day from their charity tree lot, as he awaits news from the federal agency about when he can reopen.

Ferguson said he's been told larvae of the LDD moth has been found at a Thunder Bay tree lot. That's meant his lot, and others that carry trees from the same Christmas tree grower are temporarily shut down, he said.

"They just split [the trees] open and they search with a flashlight along the trunk of the tree on the lower part of the tree looking for these, well they're calling them eggs, larvae," said Ferguson, describing what the inspection process was like on his lot.

The LDD moth, also known as the spongy moth, is a non-native moth species that can cause defoliation of trees in Ontario and Eastern North America.

This year, there were heavy populations of the moth around Bancroft, Strathroy, Sarnia and along Lake Huron. Toronto was also conducting aerial sprays to control the population.

"Balsam fir seem to be the ones that have the problem. The fraser firs are fine. If they let us sell the fraser firs we'll be fine," explained Ferguson.

Ferguson, who has been selling Christmas trees for more than five years, said its standard protocol for the Christmas tree lots to be inspected, but an issue like this was never on his radar.

"There's never been a problem," he said. "This is all new to the local people."

Ferguson said the balsam fir trees are a very popular tree on his lot, and many have already been sold.

He's concerned the situation that's unfolding will make people want to return their trees, which is something his lot can't contend with.

"All I want to do is emphasize the fact that, the stuff that's in their homes right now, is just fine, and they have nothing to fear from it at all," Ferguson added.

The Kiwanis Christmas tree lot, where proceeds go toward services for children, and other Christmas tree lots have been in the dark about when they might be able to reopen.

George's Market and Celebrations in Thunder Bay also shared online that their Christmas tree lot was closed due to an ongoing inspection.

CBC News has contacted a spokesperson from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, but they could not provide any further information on this situation Friday afternoon.

In the meantime, the Kiwanis Club of Westfort-Thunder Bay said it's best for people to check back to its Facebook page and website about when their lot might be able to reopen.