Thunder Bay Christmas Cheer Fund appealing for financial donations

Organizers of the Thunder Bay Christmas Cheer Fund are asking for monetary contributions, rather than canned goods, as they try to keep the holiday season merry for those in need.

Chair Joleene Kemp said, as opposed to previous years, the group won't be accepting donations of non-perishable food items as they prepare the food hampers for distribution.

Along with acting as a precaution against COVID-19, the decision allows the group to ensure the same food items go into every hamper, Kemp said.

"We as a group made the commitment that we would purchase all the food. We are draining our bank account because each year we raise money for the next year," Kemp said.

"We're going on a leap of faith that the money will come in and we can replenish our coffers."

Last year, the Christmas Cheer Fund distributed food hampers to 8,000 people, half of whom were children.

Each hamper will have enough groceries for a week, including non-perishable food items, a loaf of bread, fresh apples, carrots and potatoes, as well as a frozen turkey for a Christmas dinner.

"We're doing our best," Kemp said. "We've pared down our volunteers to a very, very, very small number to meet the public health criteria."

This year's changes mean the Christmas Cheer Fund is taking a different approach to schools, which are usually a large source of non-perishable donations. Children tend to me the most generous, Kemp said.

"We ask them if they can collect nickels and dimes, quarters, loonies and toonies, and put them in a can. We have our volunteer leaders who are happy to go to a school, follow the proper protocols, make arrangements and do it in a contactless way to pick up those donations," Kemp said.

The group received $16,000 from the Ontario Power Generation last week, which is triple their annual contribution, Kemp said.

She stressed the importance of families registering in advance before Dec. 11 for a hamper, as they won't be able to accept walk-up recipients this year.

More information about registering, as well as making a financial contribution, can be found on their website. Donations can also be made by mail, in-person either at the group's location on the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds or at any Thunder Bay Scotiabank branch, or by text message.