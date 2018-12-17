The Thunder Bay Christmas Cheer campaign is making a final push for donations on Monday as volunteers rush to get holiday hampers ready for families in need.

Each year, Christmas Cheer hands out hampers loaded with ingredients for a Christmas dinner, toys for children and food for a week.

Thousands of families register to receive them, said Jolene Kemp, the chair of Christmas Cheer.

"The phone has not stopped ringing," she said, "I've run out of words to adequately describe the need that exists in our city."

On Monday, the campaign will hold its "12 hours of cheer" event at the CLE Coliseum. Hundreds of volunteers will gather between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to collect and sort donations from school groups, businesses and others.

2016 Christmas Cheer volunteers organize food donations at the CLE Coliseum building. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"We do it with a lot of joy in our hearts. We do it because it's about helping our neighbours. I think in today's society, we're all one step away, from being one of those families, and we feel that this is one small thing that we can do," Kemp said.

The hampers will be handed out on Tuesday and Wednesday to those families that have already registered to receive them.

Last year, more than 8,000 families received hampers, Kemp said, and toys were given to about 3,800 children.

On Friday, Kemp said the campaign was still in need of donations to reach its $116,000 fundraising goal.