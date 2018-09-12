Helping young people in Thunder Bay, Ont., stay on the right path is the goal of the CHOICES program, which needs 25 more volunteers to help run its fall 2018 session.

Thunder Bay Counselling designed the program specifically to offer young people, between the ages of 12 and 17, healthy coping strategies, says Pia Heikkinen, the CHOICES coordinator at the centre.

"The goal is to build some self-confidence in these young people and throughout the process, we're looking at them sharing their thoughts and their opinions," Heikkinen said of the weekly events which bring together young people and mentors from the community.

With encouragement from the adult volunteers, and some fun teaching aids like YouTube videos, the participants discuss topics such as substance abuse, healthy relationships, the impact of social media and "how to communicate effectively, so it's about assertiveness skills as opposed to using aggression."

'That confidence is building, and building'

Giving young people the opportunity to voice their concerns and challenges in a safe, supportive environment can be transformative, said Heikkinen about the changes she has observed through the duration of the 10-week program.

"A young person coming in to CHOICES isn't feeling so great about themselves. They're quiet, the hoodie's on, covered face, they're slumped over and as we move through the weeks in the program I see these young people taking their hoodies off, and their hats off and opening up and talking and that confidence is building and building."

Heikkinen said they're hoping to recruit a wide diversity of volunteers, including people of different ages, races, sexual orientation and gender identity.

"Maybe some mentors that are out there have had difficulty in the past and they've gotten to the other side and they're able to share some of their experiences with these young people and that's always fantastic," she said.

The CHOICES program, run by Thunder Bay Counselling, is looking for 25 adult volunteers from the northwestern Ontario city. (Thunder Bay Counselling)

The program is successful because it builds relationships based on trust, and free of judgement, said Heikkinen.

"We're trying to teach all those great values that parents are teaching, but we're just doing it in a different way, and sometimes these youth really respond to that because its coming from the outside."