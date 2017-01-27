Elk, bear remain at Chippewa Wildlife Exhibit in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A stroll around the former Chippewa Park Wildlife Exhibit surprised a pair of people from the city, when they noticed animals were still in the old zoo.

The city closed the exhibit in 2017 for budgetary reasons. At the time of closure, about two dozen animals remained at facility.

"We noticed these three beautiful big elk in there," said Tim Van Reenan. "We thought this place was empty, we thought it was deserted."

The zoo, while operating faced some criticism, including recommendations from Zoocheck in 2012.

"We were pretty shocked when we saw the elk. Then, the caged little area that they were in, it just depressed us," he said.

Van Reenan said he is concerned about the animal's welfare, as there are just a few animals left at the exhibit. He said he believes the elk need more space.

The city does provide care for all the animals remaining at the exhibit, said Cory Halvorsen, the city's manager of parks and open spaces.

"We relocated at that time (in 2017) as many animals as we were able to, where we could find a location and that was a safe transport. After that, we committed to caring for the remaining animals as long as needed."

Halvorsen said four animals remain at the facility, three elk and one black bear.

"The bear is actually fairly old, so there was really not a lot of options for relocating, and probably would have been quite traumatic as well, for that significant of a change, when the bear had been in that facility for so long," Halvorsen said.

As for the elk, Halvorsen said there are limited options in where the elk could be relocated. Provincial regulations, updated in December 2020 also pose challenges to relocation, because of concerns of chronic wasting disease.

"They're large animals, there is a risk involved in transporting them, so that one came down to a consideration related to the safety of the animals, that was part of it," he said. "I'm not sure what current options would exist at this time for relocating."

In 2017, the city also faced challenges in transporting the elk to a new location. At the time, an animal transporter had a contract to move a number of animals to a zoo near Ottawa.