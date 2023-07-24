Thunder Bay Chill 'moving in right direction' as 2023 season wraps up

While the 2023 USL League 2 season ended on a sour note for the Thunder Bay Chill, the team is in a good spot as they prepare for next year, the head coach said.

The Chill's season ended on Sunday with a playoff loss to the Des Moines Menace.

The Chill were up 1-0 at the end of regular time, and the Menace tied the match with a goal in stoppage time.

The Menace would then score two more goals in extra time to the Chill's one, making the final store 3-2 Des Moines.

Despite the outcome, however, head coach Tony Colistro said the Chill played well.

"We had control of the game for about 81 minutes," he said. "Missed a few opportunities at the beginning. We missed the penalty shot, and we hit the post. Could have been a difference-maker at the end, but they got a great goal in extra time to tie it up."

"When we went into another 30 minutes of overtime, legs kind of started to fall out of our players."

Colistro said Sunday's loss was a tough one, but "it's all part of the competition."

"They were resilient all all the way through," he said of the team. "Every player contributed, and overall it was a great season."

"It exceeded our expectations, and we'll be back next year."

Colistro said the team has a very good base to build on, although how many players will be returning is still uncertain.

"A little bit early to tell," he said. "We've had a few debriefs with players, because some of them have already gone back to their schools, and most of their conversations have been positive."

"Players really enjoyed it here. They enjoyed playing for the Chill, and they really felt the loss. Players like to come back and avenge that."

As for next year's squad, more information should be coming in the fall.

"We'll take a couple months off here, and then [in] October we'll start to make contact with players and start to build our roster on the players that we have from this year, insert where we think we need to strengthen a little bit, and then start confirming players before Christmas for the next season," Colistro said.

With Sunday's win, Des Moines moves on to the USL League 2 conference finals, playing the Flint City Bucks on Friday.