Thunder Bay Chill to sit out 2021 USL League 2 season

The COVID-19 pandemic will cost the Thunder Bay Chill a second USL League 2 soccer season.

The club on Tuesday announced it will sit out the 2021 season due to the ongoing pandemic.

Club officials said restrictions for travelling across the border between Canada and the United States was a factor in the decision. The team intends to return in 2022, they added.

Thunder Bay was scheduled to compete in an eight-team division, with six of those based in the United States.

USL vice president Joel Nash said the league supports the club's decision.

"We live in times when it is of paramount importance for some of our clubs to think beyond soccer for the good of their communities, and we look forward to welcoming the Chill back even stronger in 2022," Nash said in a statement.