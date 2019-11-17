Thunder Bay students raise more than 2K for children's group

A team of third-year business administration students from Confederation College raised $2033 for the Children's Centre Foundation Thunder Bay Sunday with a pancake breakfast at Daytona's.

That far exceeded the group's goal of $900, said Sterling Finlayson, a local videographer who is also one of the students that organized the event.

It also exceeded the performance of the previous two classes that organized fundraisers as part of the Fundraising and Event Management class, said instructor Kristina Baraskewich.

The students this year chose to raise money for the Children's Centre Foundation because it helps so many people, especially children, Finlayson said.

"It gives back to the Indigenous group. It gives back to the populations—everyone," he said. "It doesn't matter what colour or creed, they always give back, especially if you don't have the funds to pay for it."

Finlayson personally knows people who are being helped by the organization, he added.

Daytona's also donated two dollars to the charity for every regular meal sold during the event.

That's on top of the money raised by the students.