Thunder Bay man facing child pornography charges re-arrested after breaching release conditions

A Thunder Bay man who was charged last month for possessing child pornography has been arrested again, this time for breaching his release conditions, police said.

Police said that on Oct. 22, the service's Cyber Crime Unit learned a local internet user was in possession of suspected child pornography.

Investigation revealed the 31-year-old suspect had been charged in October 2019 with possession of child pornography.

His release conditions included a prohibition on accessing any website that didn't relate directly to employment or personal banking, police said.

On Nov. 5, police executed search warrants at two south-side residences, and seized several devices.

The accused was charged with failure to comply with a judicial release. He appeared in court Friday and was remanded into custody.