Thunder Bay man charged with accessing child pornography

A 33-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing a charge of accessing child pornography following a police investigation.

Police said the investigation was launched after officers with the Cyber Crime Unit became aware of a local Internet user possibly uploading child pornography in March.

Police determined the material was child pornography and identified a suspect, which led officers to execute a search warrant at a Chilton Avenue residence on March 25.

Police seized a number of electronic devices during the search, which were examined and found to contain child pornography.

As a result, police arrested the accused on Sept. 2 and charged him with accessing child pornography.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday and has been released from custody with conditions. He's due back in court in October.