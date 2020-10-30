Thunder Bay man arrested after child pornography investigation

A 33-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges following a child pornography investigation by the city's police service.

Police said the service's Cyber Crimes Unit learned of a local internet user uploading suspected child pornography in April.

An investigation revealed the images were consistent with child pornography, and a suspect was identified.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a Whitegates Drive residence. During a search of the residence, multiple electronic devices were seized, which police said appeared to contain images consistent with child pornography.

The accused was arrested at the scene without incident and is facing counts of possession of child pornography, as well as accessing and distributing child pornography.

The accused has been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11.