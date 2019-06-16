Thunder Bay, Ont., man facing child pornography charges

A 25-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after police seized child pornography from a north-side residence on Friday.

Thunder Bay police said the service's cyber crimes unit received a tip about child pornography being uploaded via social media and messaging services in March.

Investigation confirmed the uploading of child pornography, and officers were able to determine the identity of the person who owned the accounts.

On Friday, police executed a search warrant at a McKibbon Street address. That led to the seizure of child pornography.

Skyler Jay King, 25, has been charged with possession of child pornography, and two counts of importing and distributing child pornography.

He appeared in court on Saturday, and was remanded into custody.