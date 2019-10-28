Thunder Bay police charge 19-year-old man with accessing, possessing child pornography

A 19-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing child pornography-related charges following an investigation by the police Cyber Crime Unit.

Police said a local internet user was suspected of accessing child pornography on March 15.

Investigation led police to identify a suspect, and officers reviewed the material and determined it was consistent with child pornography.

Police searched a residence in the 100 block of Lydia Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. on May 6 and seized multiple electronic devices. Subsequent investigation found child pornography on those devices, as well, police said.

During the examination of evidence, police learned the suspect may have been attempting to remotely destroy data, but the investigation continued and the accused turned himself in to police on Thursday.

The 19-year-old accused is charged with accessing and possessing child pornography and obstructing police.

He appeared in court on Thursday and was released from custody pending a future court appearance.