Thunder Bay man facing voyeurism, child pornography charges released on a surety

A 42-year-old Thunder Bay man facing dozens of charges relating to child pornography and voyeurism has been released from custody following a court proceeding Monday.

Court documents show the accused was released on a $5,000 surety and is subject to a number of conditions.

He must remain at a specific residence in the city except for medical emergencies, or when in the presence of his surety.

He's also been ordered to stay away from anyone under age 16 and not attend any places where people under 16 are present, such as school grounds, parks, or public swimming areas.

In addition, the accused has been prohibited from being in possession of or using any devices that have access to the Internet.

The accused was arrested last week and faces 43 charges in total.

Police at the time said the incidents involved more than 300 victims, and took place at various public locations in Thunder Bay.

None of the incidents involved physical touching, police said.

No further details have been provided.

The accused is due back in court in January 2021.