Thunder Bay man facing child pornography charges

A 48-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing a number of charges after allegedly uploading child pornography to social media.

Police said they received a report on Wednesday of child pornography being uploaded to two social media accounts.

After identifying the owner of the accounts, police executed a search warrant at an Empire Avenue residence on Thursday. There, they seized a device that contained child pornography.

Police said officers also found images of a youth known to the accused.

The accused has been charged with possessing, accessing, importing, and distributing child pornography, and one count of voyeurism.

He appeared in court Friday morning, and was remanded into custody.