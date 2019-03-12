Thunder Bay police lay child pornography charge

Thunder Bay Police have charged a 30-year old man from the city with possession of child pornography.



An online investigation by the Cyber Crime Unit resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Marks Street North on Wednesday, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Investigators seized digital evidence, and subsequently charged the man with possession of child pornography, police said. The investigation is continuing.



The accused appeared in court Thursday and was released. His next court date is set for Nov. 8.