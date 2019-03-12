Thunder Bay police charge 25-year-old with possession of child pornography

Thunder Bay police have charged a 25-year-old man with possession of child pornography in connection with an ongoing investigation into the uploading of child porn.



Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service's cyber crimes unit began an investigation last September after receiving a tip about a local internet user, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, a suspect was identified and police determined that images uploaded were consistent with child pornography.

Officers executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home in Current River, police said.

During that search they seized an electronic device, which was found to contain images consistent with child pornography.

The accused was arrested at the scene without incident.

He appeared in bail court on Thursday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.