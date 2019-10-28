Skip to Main Content
37-year-old from Thunder Bay charged with child pornography

Police in Thunder Bay have charged a 37-year-old person from the northwestern Ontario city with child pornography.
Thunder Bay police said their cyber crimes unit began an investigation on Oct. 1 and found that videos and images consistent with child pornography had been uploaded by a local internet user in September.

Officers then obtained and executed a search warrant at a home on the city's north side, police stated in a written release Saturday.

Officers seized devices and arrested a suspect, who has been charged with possession of child pornography.

The accused appeared in court on Saturday and remains in custody with a future court date.

