Thunder Bay child advocate office to close by May 1, outgoing legislative officer says

The Thunder Bay office of Ontario's child advocate will close by the beginning of May, according to Irwin Elman, the province's outgoing advocate for children and youth, while the legislative officer will officially step away a month before that.

Elman issued a public statement containing those details on Wednesday. His position was officially cut with the passing of Bill 57 by the provincial government in December, 2018; the legislation also transfers his office's role as child welfare investigators to the Ontario ombudsman.

"Because our office's child advocacy functions are not being transferred to the ombudsman, our efforts to actively involve young people in the advocacy work ... will end on May 1, 2019," Elman's statement said.

"While we had established a presence in northern Ontario with our Thunder Bay office, staff at that office, as well as some in our Toronto office, will unfortunately not be transitioning to the ombudsman's office after that date."

Elman added that he will officially step away from his role on April 1. He said his second term as child and youth advocate ended in November 2018 but "decided to stay on past that date, as authorized under our act, to do what I could do to support my staff, assist in protecting the rights of as many children and youth as we could and provide the ombudsman with my best advice in this transition."

One of the main advocacy initiatives the child advocate's office undertook in northern Ontario was the Feathers of Hope forums, which brought young Indigenous people together from all over Ontario to meet, discuss issues of importance to them and push for change.

"Children and youth connected to our office have been devastated by the decision to end our work and our partnership with them," Elman's statement said, adding that backers of the Feathers of Hope and HairStory — another advocacy initiative for black youth across the province's care systems — are working to become independently incorporated.