Thunder Bay police charge woman with abandoning infant

The Thunder Bay Police Service has charged a woman with abandoning a child after finding a four-month-old alone in the city's north side.

On Monday, officers responded to a call concerning a possible abandoned infant in the Academy Drive area, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

A nearby resident was able to provide assistance to the baby until police arrived on scene. The child was then transported to hospital for medical attention.



A subsequent investigation by the Criminal Investigations Branch led to charges against the infant's 37-year-old mother, who is a Thunder Bay resident, police said in the release. She has been charged with failure to provide the necessities of life and abandoning a child.

The accused appeared in court Tuesday morning and was remanded into custody.