Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Chauffeur service says trips to Thunder Bay Airport back to pre-pandemic levels

A chauffeur service in Thunder Bay, Ont., says the number of trips it's making to the Thunder Bay Airport is back to pre-pandemic levels.
Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
Lawrence Deswiage is the owner of Driverseat Thunder Bay. He is pictured here with his wife Trisha. (Supplied)

A chauffeur service in Thunder Bay, Ont., says the number of trips its making to the Thunder Bay Airport is back to pre-pandemic levels.

Driverseat Thunder Bay, which provides services for corporate as well as leisure travellers, told CBC News it makes at least two dozen trips daily to the Thunder Bay Airport.

That figure is up from just a couple trips a week, two months ago.

"We didn't know what to expect once the restrictions were eased up," said Lawrence Deswiage, the owner of Driverseat Thunder Bay.

"But it just seems like everyone had this pent up desire to travel, and as soon as those restrictions were lifted, the calls just started coming in."

Deswiage said if current trends continue, his business could be transporting more people to the airport than it did pre-pandemic.

"It's a mixture of business, pleasure, corporate clients that we had prior to the pandemic that all kinda cancelled, or stopped using us as the pandemic hit, but I'd say we're probably back at almost 100 per cent levels before the pandemic, and with the next couple of weeks, we'll be at 200 per cent of where we were before."

He said the restart of Porter Airlines service in September will be a major indicator if travel has returned to its previous levels.

Deswiage said his major challenge is recruiting enough drivers to keep up with demand. He said his business is like many, that are impacted by the pandemic and a labour shortage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeff Walters

Reporter/Editor

Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Jeff is proud to work in his hometown, as well as throughout northwestern Ontario. Away from work, you can find him skiing (on water or snow), curling, out at the lake or flying.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    Related Stories

    now